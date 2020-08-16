Menu

Health

36 new coronavirus cases in Manitoba, most from known cluster

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted August 16, 2020 2:14 pm
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Manitoba public health officials say there are 36 new cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday morning.

Preliminary investigations show the majority of Sunday’s cases in the Southern Health-Sante Sud are linked to a known cluster.

Manitoba reports 40 new cases of coronavirus Friday, tying record for highest daily case count

The data show there is one new case in the Interlake-Eastern Health Region, five in the Winnipeg health region, nine in the Prairie Mountain Health Region and 21 in Southern Health-Sante Sud.

Two previously reported cases have been removed. One was because a person is an out-of-province resident and the other was determined not to be a positive case.

That brings the total number of lab-confirmed positive and probable positive cases to 697.

The current test positivity rate in the province is 1.47 per cent.

Read more: Manitoba sees 9th coronavirus death, 20 more positive cases

Right now there are nine people hospitalized with three people in intensive care.

There are also 205 active known cases and 483 people have recovered.

The number of deaths remains at nine.

Testing data shows 1,669 tests were completed Saturday, bringing the total number of tests done since early February to 113,952.

