St. James-Assiniboia School Division buys reusable masks for older students

The St. James Assiniboia School Division has purchased masks for all staff and older students as part of the division’s upcoming plan to handle education in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Trustee Nicole Bowering posted on social media Wednesday that the division has bought masks for every middle and high school student.

“FYI: SJASD has purchased 2 reusable face masks for each student in middle years and senior years,” she wrote.

“Students are recommended to wear face masks during the school day if physical distancing is not possible. More information on the back to school plan will be shared with all families August 17, 2020.”

The school division confirmed Thursday that this is the case. Global News will be speaking with the division later Thursday.

The school division also said it has purchased masks and face shields for all staff.

The division appears to be the first in Manitoba to consider making masks mandatory for some students if social distancing can’t be achieved in schools.

The province announced the plan for students heading back to school last week, saying the new school year will begin Sept. 8.

Under the plan, classroom learning will be full-time for students in Kindergarten through Grade 8 and for special-needs students in all grades, with five days of instruction per week.

The province says remote learning may be required for students in Grades 9-12, depending on whether their high schools are able to implement necessary public health measures including physical distancing.

When asked about making masks in schools mandatory, Health Minister Cameron Friesen said the provincial government is looking at all options and will defer to Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin on the matter.

Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, Theresa Tam, said Tuesday that the federal government will be releasing mask guidelines for children returning to school by Friday.

But she did tell reporters the guidelines will recommend face coverings for kids aged 10 and up.

“The recommendations will undergo evolution as the evidence changes and we’ll also have to see what happens as we understand transmission in different age groups and what happens in schools,” Tam said.

“We may have to adapt this recommendation as we go along.”

The plan to send Manitoba children back to school in September garnered a mixed reaction from parents.

The Manitoba Association of Parent Councils says it needs more information, adding the plans don’t address everyone.

“We want more information. What happens if a parent is not comfortable with sending their child back to school?”

— With files from Marney Blunt, Shane Gibson and Emerald Bensadoun.