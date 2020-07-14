Manitoba reports 5 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, ending 13-day no-case streak

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s nearly two-week streak without a COVID-19 case reported has ended.

Health officials said Tuesday five new cases have been identified, bringing Manitoba’s total number of lab-confirmed positive and probable positive cases to 330.

Manitoba hadn’t reported a new case in the 13 days leading up to the news Tuesday, the longest streak the province had gone without a reported case since the province recorded its first case in March.

The new cases include a girl between the ages of 10 and 19 from the southern health region, a man and woman in their 20s from Winnipeg, a man in his 40s from the Interlake, and a woman in her 30s from the southern health region, the province said.

Health officials said one of the province’s new cases was a passenger on a flight from Winnipeg to Calgary June 27 and a flight back to Winnipeg from Calgary July 2.

The flight to Calgary was WestJet flight 261 and the returning flight was WestJet flight 526.

Information on affected rows for both flights is being confirmed, the province said Tuesday, and details will be updated on the province’s website once it’s available.

Anyone who was on the flights should self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms, and self-isolate should they develop, health officials say.

An online screening tool for COVID-19 is available on the province’s website or by calling Health Links–Info Santé at 204-788-8200 or toll-free at 1-888-315-9257.

Health officials said there are currently five known active cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba. A total of 318 people have recovered from the virus, and seven Manitobans have died.

There is no one in hospital or intensive care as a result of the virus, the province said.

An additional 304 tests for the virus were done Monday, bringing the total number of tests performed since early February to 71,803, according to provincial numbers.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus.

