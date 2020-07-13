Live update on Manitoba coronavirus efforts coming Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials will give a live update on Manitoba’s coronavirus numbers Monday.

The province has scheduled a media briefing with Manitoba’s chief public health officer, Dr. Brent Roussin, for 1 p.m.

Sunday marked the 12th day since the province has seen a new case of COVID-19.

The longest previous streak without a new case reported in Manitoba was June 6 to 11.

As of Sunday, the total number of lab-confirmed and probable positive cases in Manitoba was 325.

Health officials said there are four active cases in the province, with 314 recoveries and seven deaths, as of Friday.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus.

