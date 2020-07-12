No new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba on Sunday; 12th day in a row

Send this page to someone via email

Public health officials announced no new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Sunday.

This marks the 12th day since the province has seen a new case of the novel coronavirus. The longest previous streak was June 6 to 11.

The total number of lab-confirmed and probable positive cases in Manitoba remains at 325, officials said.

As of Friday, health officials said there are four active cases in the province with 314 recoveries and seven deaths.

Just over 900 tests were performed Thursday, the highest test count in recent weeks.

“We didn’t want to get too excited when we were three, four, five days without a case because we knew it could rear its head up to 10 or 14 days after being infected. You could start to see symptoms, but now we’re seeing two full incubation periods going by with no new cases,” said epidemiologist Cynthia Carr on 680 CJOB Sunday morning.

“It really does show us that we might really be on our way here to blocking that chain of transmission.”

