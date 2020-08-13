Manitobans to get more info on plan for back to school amid coronavirus Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government is expected to release more details on its plan to have students return to the classroom amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic Thursday afternoon.

Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen and Dr. Brent Roussin, the province’s chief officer of health, have scheduled a press conference from the legislative building for 1 p.m.

Late last month Goertzen announced plans to have all Manitoba students return to an actual classroom in September.

At a July 30 press conference, the minister said classroom learning will be full-time for students in Kindergarten through Grade 8 and for special-needs students in all grades, with five days of instruction per week.

The province also said remote learning may be required for students in grades 9 to 12, depending on whether or not their high schools are able to implement necessary public health measures, including physical distancing.

Otherwise, high schools will be allowed to offer as few as two days of in-class instruction in each six-day school cycle.

Goertzen had previously announced schools will reopen on Sept. 8 — with teachers and staff returning Sept. 2 to get ready.

Under the preliminary plans, students and school staff would not be required to masks, but Goertzen said schools will be asked to ensure students are two metres apart as much as possible. There will also be increased screening of visitors and more cleaning of surfaces.

There will be no limit on class sizes; instead, Goertzen said schools will rely on the use of cohorts — groups of up to 75 students.

Lunch and recess breaks are to be staggered to minimize congestion, and in many cases teachers will change classrooms instead of students.

Buses will be running at reduced capacity, and parents will be asked to transport their children to school if they can.

There will also be no field trips, assemblies or out-of-province travel for students, Goertzen added at last month’s announcement.

In the case there’s a resurgence of COVID-19, the province said three response levels have been developed to make sure divisions and schools are ready to roll back from in-class learning based on public health advice.

Questions remain

There have been questions raised about the province’s plan.

To pay for the new requirements — including ensuring all students learning remotely have access to technology — the government wants school boards to use $48 million they saved when schools were closed in March, but the Manitoba Teachers’ Society said that may not be enough.

“We are certainly hoping that when it’s necessary, and where it’s necessary, that the province is willing to step in with financial assistance to ensure everybody’s safety in schools,” society president James Bedford said following the government’s announcement last month.

Bedford also said some school divisions will need help attracting more substitute teachers to fill in for educators who feel sick and have to stay home.

Both the Manitoba Liberal Party and the provincial NDP were also quick to raise issues with the Pallister government’s plans.

Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew said the plan puts too much burden on parents and teachers, and called on the government to reduce class sizes and hire more teachers.

Manitoba Liberal Party Leader Dougald Lamont said the government should have made new money available to help schools get ready to open and said there needs to be a plan to recruit and retain substitute teachers to fill in should teachers need to self-isolate.

He also said more needs to be done to accommodate staff and students who are immune-compromised.

Health officials reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba Wednesday, bringing the province’s total number of cases since March to 578. A provincewide state of emergency was also extended, for the fifth time, for another 30 days.

As of Wednesday, Manitoba had 202 active known cases, with five people in hospital, including three who are in intensive care with the virus. Eight Manitobans have died from COVID-19 since the first case was reported in the province in March and 368 have recovered.

After going for nearly the first half of July with no new cases reported in Manitoba, the province has since seen an uptick in positive tests.

Since Goertzen announced the back-to-school plans on July 30, health officials have reported 169 new cases of the virus across the province.

–With files from The Canadian Press

