Serial sex offender dies in New Brunswick jail of apparent natural causes

A serial sex offender has died in a New Brunswick jail from what are believed to be natural causes.

Donald Duane Bartlett died on Aug. 11, 2020, while in the custody of Correctional Service Canada at Dorchester Penitentiary.

Bartlett, who had a criminal history of sexual offences against children, was on remand for outstanding charges that had been laid in Nova Scotia in January 2019.

Those charges were related to a series of sexual assaults that occurred in Dartmouth over a six-year period.

Bartlett was released from a federal penitentiary in August 2018 after completing a sentence for distribution of child pornography, printing/publishing child pornography, possession of child pornography and counselling another person to commit an indictable offence that was not committed.

Bartlett’s next of kin has been notified of his death.

The Correctional Service Canada will review the circumstances of Bartlett’s death.