Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Serial sex offender dies in New Brunswick jail of apparent natural causes

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted August 13, 2020 9:01 am
Donald Duane Bartlett, 49, has been released from a federal penitentiary after completing a sentence for distribution of child pornography, printing/publishing child pornography, possession of child pornography and counselling another person to commit an indictable offence that was not committed.
Donald Duane Bartlett, 49, has been released from a federal penitentiary after completing a sentence for distribution of child pornography, printing/publishing child pornography, possession of child pornography and counselling another person to commit an indictable offence that was not committed. Halifax Regional Police

A serial sex offender has died in a New Brunswick jail from what are believed to be natural causes.

Donald Duane Bartlett died on Aug. 11, 2020, while in the custody of Correctional Service Canada at Dorchester Penitentiary.

Bartlett, who had a criminal history of sexual offences against children, was on remand for outstanding charges that had been laid in Nova Scotia in January 2019.

Read more: Halifax police charge Dartmouth man in connection with historic sexual assault case

Those charges were related to a series of sexual assaults that occurred in Dartmouth over a six-year period.

Trending Stories

Bartlett was released from a federal penitentiary in August 2018 after completing a sentence for distribution of child pornography, printing/publishing child pornography, possession of child pornography and counselling another person to commit an indictable offence that was not committed.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: N.S. man receiving ‘nasty calls’ for having same name as sex offender

Bartlett’s next of kin has been notified of his death.

The Correctional Service Canada will review the circumstances of Bartlett’s death.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeNova ScotiaSexual AssaultDartmouthSex OffenderCorrectional Service CanadaDorchester Penitentiarysexual offencesDonald Duane Bartlett
Flyers
More weekly flyers