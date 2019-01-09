Halifax police charge Dartmouth man in connection with historic sexual assault case

Halifax Regional Police have charged a Dartmouth, N.S., man in connection with a series of sexual assault cases that occurred in Dartmouth over a six-year period.

In August 2018, police received a report related to incidents of sexual assault that occurred between 1986 and 1992.

Police say their suspect and the alleged victim, who was a youth at the time, were known to each other.

On Tuesday, investigators arrested Donald Duane Bartlett, 50, at an address in Dartmouth without incident.

Bartlett is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court today to face 12 counts of sexual assault and 12 counts of sexual interference.