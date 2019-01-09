Sexual assault trial of former Halifax taxi driver Bassam Al-Rawi continues Wednesday

**WARNING: This story contains details that readers may find disturbing.**

The retrial of Bassam Al-Rawi, a former Halifax taxi driver accused of sexually assaulting his passenger, is expected to continue on Wednesday.

Tuesday saw Const. Monia Thibault, a Halifax police constable, describe finding a young woman passed out and mostly naked in the back seat of a taxi, the driver between her legs.

Thibault told the court she was searching for a robbery suspect on May 23, 2015, when she came upon a cab parked on a dark street in the city’s south end, with the rear window fogged up.

The officer said she saw a young woman naked in the back seat except for a tank top that was pushed up, partially exposing her breasts, and her legs were propped up on the front seats.

The constable said the woman appeared unconscious.

“She wasn’t moving. She wasn’t talking. Her eyes were closed,” Thibault testified in Halifax provincial court, adding that she eventually had to shake the woman to wake her up.

“She was very confused and upset. She was crying …. She didn’t really know where she was.”

Thibault said the taxi driver initially had his body turned towards the back seat and between the woman’s legs, and started fumbling with a pair of pants and panties, attempting to stuff them in the console area of the vehicle.

She asked him what he was doing and told him to step out of the vehicle. He was then arrested.

Al-Rawi faces a charge of sexual assault, after an acquittal was overturned last January by the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal.

The appeal court concluded the judge that presided over Al-Rawi’s first trial in March 2017, Judge Gregory Lenehan, erred in law by finding there was no evidence of lack of consent.

The complainant may take the stand when the trial resumes Wednesday.

Al-Rawi is also accused of sexual assault in an alleged 2012 incident. Police had decided in March 2013 there was insufficient evidence to charge him, but they took another look at the file in 2017 and decided there were grounds for a sexual assault charge.

He had previously moved to quash that 2012 charge, but defence lawyer Ian Hutchison has said that his client no longer plans to move forward with the quashing attempt.

— with files from Alexa MacLean and The Canadian Press