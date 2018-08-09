Convicted child sex offender deemed high risk to re-offend released into community

Police are advising residents in Halifax that a man deemed “high risk to re-offend in a sexual manner” has been released from a federal penitentiary and will be living in the area.

Donald Duane Bartlett, 49, just completed a sentence for distribution of child pornography, printing/publishing child pornography, possession of child pornography and counselling another person to commit an indictable offence that was not committed.

WATCH: Here’s how predators scout out potential child victims

According to Halifax Regional Police, Bartlett has a criminal record that includes convictions for sexual offences against children.

He has been assessed as a high risk to re-offend in a sexual manner.

As part of his release, Bartlett has been sentenced to a long-term supervision order. That means he is under a number of strict conditions, including:

Not attend a public park or public swimming area where a person under the age of 16 is present or can reasonably be expected to be present, or a day care centre, school ground, playground or community centre.

Not have any contact, including communicating by any means, with a person who is under the age of 16 unless the offender does so under the supervision of a person whom the court considers appropriate.

Using the internet or other digital network unless the offender does so in accordance with conditions set by the court.

WATCH: Common apps being used by child predators and child porn collectors online

Anyone who sees Bartlett breaching these conditions or has information about him breaching the conditions is asked to call police at 902-490-5016. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers.

Police note that the information about his release was put out to alert the public, but any form of vigilante activity will not be tolerated.