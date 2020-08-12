2 charged after man shot at Cold Lake gas station

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have been charged after a man was shot to death at a gas station in Cold Lake, Alta. early Sunday morning.

Police were called to the Petro Canada on Highway 28 after reports a man had been shot in the parking lot.

On Wednesday, the victim was identified by police as 41-year-old Kevin Evans of the Elizabeth Metis settlement.

After Evans was shot, witnesses reported four suspects fled the scene.

A manhunt was initiated and the final of the four suspects was taken into custody on Tuesday.

Bryan Collins, 25, of the Elizabeth Metis settlement and a 17-year-old boy have both been charged with second-degree murder.

The teenager cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police said the other two suspects were not formally charged.