Crime

2 charged after man shot at Cold Lake gas station

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted August 12, 2020 4:24 pm
Two people have been charged with second-degree murder after a man was shot in northern Alberta.
Two people have been charged with second-degree murder after a man was shot in northern Alberta. Kirby Bourne/630 CHED

Two people have been charged after a man was shot to death at a gas station in Cold Lake, Alta. early Sunday morning.

Police were called to the Petro Canada on Highway 28 after reports a man had been shot in the parking lot.

Read more: Manhunt related to suspicious death leads RCMP to site northeast of Vilna, Alberta

On Wednesday, the victim was identified by police as 41-year-old Kevin Evans of the Elizabeth Metis settlement.

After Evans was shot, witnesses reported four suspects fled the scene.

A manhunt was initiated and the final of the four suspects was taken into custody on Tuesday.

Bryan Collins, 25, of the Elizabeth Metis settlement and a 17-year-old boy have both been charged with second-degree murder.

Read more: Suspect arrested after manhunt near Vilna, Alta.

The teenager cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police said the other two suspects were not formally charged.

