2 charged after man shot at Cold Lake gas station

Two people have been charged after a man was shot to death at a gas station in Cold Lake, Alta. early Sunday morning.
Police were called to the Petro Canada on Highway 28 after reports a man had been shot in the parking lot.
On Wednesday, the victim was identified by police as 41-year-old Kevin Evans of the Elizabeth Metis settlement.
After Evans was shot, witnesses reported four suspects fled the scene.
A manhunt was initiated and the final of the four suspects was taken into custody on Tuesday.
Bryan Collins, 25, of the Elizabeth Metis settlement and a 17-year-old boy have both been charged with second-degree murder.
The teenager cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
Police said the other two suspects were not formally charged.
