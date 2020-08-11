Suspect arrested after manhunt near Vilna, Alta.

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been taken into custody after a manhunt northeast of the Alberta village of Vilna Monday night.

The search was launched after a man was found dead at the Petro Canada gas station on Highway 28 in Cold Lake on Aug. 9.

Police were called at around 1 a.m. to a report of shots fired. Four suspects left the area after the shooting and a police search began.

On Monday night, Smoky Lake, Boyle, Redwater and St. Paul RCMP contained an area four kilometres northeast of Vilna along Highway 28. A golf course was evacuated while police searched the area for one suspect who was believed to be armed.

The three other suspects were taken into police custody.

Residents in the area were asked to stay in their homes while the search was ongoing.

At around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning, police took the remaining suspect into custody near Highway 28 and Range Road 130.

Police said further updates would be provided when available.