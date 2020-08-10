RCMP investigating death of man at gas station in Cold Lake

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are looking for the public’s help after a man was found dead at a gas station in Cold Lake early Sunday.

At around 1 a.m., RCMP were called to the Petro Canada on Highway 28 for reports that a man had been shot in the parking lot.

Four suspects are believed to have left the area and police say they are looking for a stolen black Nissan Murano with the licence place BRW 5433. It was last seen on Cold Lake First Nation, RCMP said.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday.

File shot of a Nissan Murano. Edmonton Police Service

Anyone who has seen the SUV or has information should call Cold Lake RCMP at 780-594-3302.

