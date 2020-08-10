Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - Checking in with Myles Erlick

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

RCMP investigating death of man at gas station in Cold Lake

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted August 10, 2020 9:40 am
A file shot of an RCMP cruiser.
A file shot of an RCMP cruiser. Global News Files

RCMP are looking for the public’s help after a man was found dead at a gas station in Cold Lake early Sunday.

At around 1 a.m., RCMP were called to the Petro Canada on Highway 28 for reports that a man had been shot in the parking lot.

Four suspects are believed to have left the area and police say they are looking for a stolen black Nissan Murano with the licence place BRW 5433. It was last seen on Cold Lake First Nation, RCMP said.

Trending Stories

An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday.

File shot of a Nissan Murano.
File shot of a Nissan Murano. Edmonton Police Service

Anyone who has seen the SUV or has information should call Cold Lake RCMP at 780-594-3302.

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPAlberta RCMPAlberta crimeAlberta deathCold Lake crimealberta rcmp cold lakecold lake deathcold lake gas station deathcold lake murder
Flyers
More weekly flyers