Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Tim Hortons on Park Street in Regina temporarily shuts down after employee tests positive for COVID-19

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
The Tim Horton's on Park Street on Regina has temporarily closed its doors due to an employee being tested positive COVID-19.
The Tim Horton's on Park Street on Regina has temporarily closed its doors due to an employee being tested positive COVID-19. Jonathan Hayward / Tim Horton's

A Regina Tim Hortons has temporarily closed after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

In an emailed statement sent to Global News on Friday, Tim Hortons confirmed the restaurant’s location, 1490 Park St.

Read more: Regina McDonald’s employee tests positive for COVID-19

“We were informed that a team member who works at this restaurant tested positive for COVID-19. We wish the employee a full recovery,” the statement said.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The restaurant will stay closed until proper cleaning and sanitation efforts are complete. It did not confirm how long it will take.

Read more: Regina Superstore announces presumptive COVID-19 employee

Story continues below advertisement

“Following public health guidelines, team members who worked closely with this person are self-isolating for 14 days and will be supported through Tim Hortons corporate and restaurant owner COVID-19 compensation fund to make up for any lost wages,” the company said.

As of Aug. 6, there were 12 active cases of COVID-19 in Regina, according to the Saskatchewan government.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19SaskatchewanSaskatchewan Coronavirusregina coronavirusTim Hortonsregina COVID-19Park StreetSasakatchewan COVID-19
Flyers
More weekly flyers