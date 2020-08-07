Tim Hortons on Park Street in Regina temporarily shuts down after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

A Regina Tim Hortons has temporarily closed after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

In an emailed statement sent to Global News on Friday, Tim Hortons confirmed the restaurant’s location, 1490 Park St.

“We were informed that a team member who works at this restaurant tested positive for COVID-19. We wish the employee a full recovery,” the statement said.

The restaurant will stay closed until proper cleaning and sanitation efforts are complete. It did not confirm how long it will take.

“Following public health guidelines, team members who worked closely with this person are self-isolating for 14 days and will be supported through Tim Hortons corporate and restaurant owner COVID-19 compensation fund to make up for any lost wages,” the company said.

As of Aug. 6, there were 12 active cases of COVID-19 in Regina, according to the Saskatchewan government.