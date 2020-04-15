Regina McDonald’s employee tests positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

The McDonald’s in Regina’s Harbour Landing has temporarily shut its doors after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

McDonald’s Canada said the affected employees notified the restaurant on Tuesday.

It was immediately shut down for a thorough cleaning and sanitation by third party “experts” Winmar, McDonald’s Canada said.

“Our top priority is to protect the health and well-being of our people and our guests — it’s at the core of everything we do,” McDonald’s Canada said in a release.

All employees who may have been in close contact with the person who tested positive for COVID-19 has been asked to self-isolate.

The affected employee last worked a shift on April 12 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

McDonald’s Canada encourages anybody who visited the restaurant on April 12 to contact local public health experts through online or phone.

The restaurant said it will reopen once it gets the okay from public health authorities.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.