McDonald’s employee in Saskatoon tests positive for COVID-19

McDonald’s Canada says it has closed one of its restaurants in Saskatoon after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The McDonald’s restaurant at 300 Confederation Drive was shut down on Sunday and will be cleaned and sanitized by third-party cleaning experts, says the company.

The restaurant will re-open following direction by the public health authorities.

McDonald’s says the employee worked their last shift on April 4 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

All crew members who may have been in close contact with the employee have been asked to self-quarantine until further information is available.

Guests who have visited the website on April 4 is asked to follow directions by public health by visiting their website.

McDonald’s Canada says they continue to work with public health authorities and will provide updates as they become available.

