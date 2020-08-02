Heat, lightning forecast for B.C. Central Interior sparks wildfire concern

Send this page to someone via email

The BC Wildfire Service is gearing up for a possible new round of fires, with lightning and hot weather forecast across the Central Interior.

Environment Canada has issued severe thunderstorm watches and heat warnings for a stretch of the Interior from Quesnel and the North Cariboo to the Peace region.

The storms are forecast to shape up late Sunday afternoon, and along with lightning, Environment Canada says they could produce large hail, damaging winds or torrential rainfall.

Heat warnings also remain in place for parts of the Southern Interior, including the Thompson region, with temperatures forecast to hit 35 C.

Fire information officer Karley Desrosiers said crews in the Prince George fire centre were watching the weather closely and preparing for potential fire starts due to lightning.

“One of the biggest factors when it comes to lightning is whether or not there’s precipitation that comes along with it. So we’ll have a better idea when those lightning storms roll through,” she said

A band of dry thunderstorms passed through the Southern Interior earlier this weekend, causing multiple new fires in the Kamloops and southeast fire centres.

Forty-two of the 48 fires currently burning in the province started in the last 48 hours. Most of those fires are believed to have been caused by lightning.

“We’ve had 73 fires start since Friday, actually,” said Desrosiers.

“Fortunately about half of those … are now out, we have two fires that are currently burning that are exceeding three hectares.”

B.C.’s fire danger rating is now listed as moderate or high for most of the province.

However, Desrosiers said the province is still befitting from a rain-soaked June, with many potential fuel sources still holding onto that moisture.

“Compared to other seasons, we are still significantly below average,” she said.

“For example, this time last year we had 588 fires … overall the 10-year average to this point is typically around 806 fires, and right now we’re sitting at 319.