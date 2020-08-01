Menu

Smouldering fire in South Okanagan grows to 13.8 hectares

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 1, 2020 7:18 pm
Rising temperatures push up the wildfire risk in B.C.
While the wildfire damage this year has been minimal, that could be about to change.

A fire burning in the South Okanagan that’s described as smouldering is listed as out of control after growing overnight from 1.5 to 13.8 hectares.

Burning approximately 20 kilometres east of Okanagan Falls, the Solco Creek fire is currently listed as out of control.

BC Wildfire says no structures are being threatened, and the fire’s cause is unknown. It was discovered on Thursday, July 30th, and is not attributed to Friday’s thunderstorm.

Three helicopters are on scene, along with 41 personnel and two heavy equipment operators.

“The fire is currently smouldering, and there is little to no open flames,” said fire information officer Gagan Lidhran, adding crews are establishing a fireguard around the blaze.

Lidhran said the fireguard was 25 per cent complete as of 1 p.m., and that a wet line around the perimeter has also been established.

“We’re being as cognizant and proactive as possible,” said Lidhran, “to ensure that the fire does not grow.”

