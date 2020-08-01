Overnight lighting sparks wildfire increase in Kamloops Fire Centre

The number of wildfires in the Kamloops Fire Centre suddenly increased from less than a handful on Friday to 17 on Saturday morning following overnight lightning and thunderstorms that rolled across the region.

The fires, according to BC Wildfire statistics, are scattered and are currently small, but do appear in small clusters of two or three in three areas.

One of those areas is Silver Star Provincial Park, near Vernon, where two fires are listed.

Both fires, as of Saturday morning, were listed at 0.01 hectares, and were around 3.8 kilometres away from each other.

A third spot fire is located another 20 kilometres to the east, near the south end of Mabel Lake.

Global News has reached out to BC Wildfire for more information.

Further north, a spot fire is located three kilometres east in the hills above Chase, with another located around six kilometres south of Kamloops. Another fire was listed as being between Kamloops and Chase, with another two in the hills well below Kamloops.

A cluster of three are located 25 to 32 km north of Tulameen, while three more are located along the west side of Highway 8, between Merritt and Spences Bridge.

In the South Okanagan, no new fires were reported, but the Solco Creek fire east of Okanagan Falls grew in size from 1.5 to 5 hectares. Discovered Thursday, it is currently listed as being out of control.

Also east of Okanagan Falls, the Kilmer Creek fire, discovered Wednesday, remained at 1.10 hectares, and under control.

The fire danger rating for the region is expected to be 4, or high, for Saturday, as it was on Friday.

Overall, BC Wildfire says there have been 35 new fires in the last two days, with the Kamloops Fire Centre (17) having the most. The Coastal Fire Centre is next at 12, with four in the Southeast Fire Centre, three in the Northwest, two in the Cariboo and one in the Prince George Fire Centre.

