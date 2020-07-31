BC Wildfire battling small blaze burning east of Okanagan Falls

Send this page to someone via email

A small fire is burning in the South Okanagan, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The Solco Creek fire was listed at 1.5 hectares in size as of Friday, and is approximately 22 kilometres east of Okanagan Falls.

BC Wildfire Service says the Solco Creek fire was discovered on July 30th, and that 20 firefighters are on scene, along with a helicopter. It said on Thursday, three airtankers dropped suppressant and that a crew of three were on scene.

The #BCWildfire Service is receiving reports of smoke and haze visible in the Southeast Fire Centre, Cariboo Fire Centre, and Kamloops Fire Centre. This is likely due to smoke travelling northward from wildfires in Washington and Montana. Smoke forecast: https://t.co/cf2XQ1Ll8v pic.twitter.com/hcDKKaGl2a — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) July 31, 2020

BC Wildfire also listed the fire as out of control, but mainly because it was new. No structures are being threatened, and the fire’s cause is unknown.

Also east of Okanagan Falls is a small 1.1-hectare fire that’s classified as being held. Discovered on July 29, the Kilmer Creek fire is roughly 4 kilometres northwest of the Solco Creek fire.

BC Wildfire says there are currently 11 firefighters on scene, and that it received sufficient suppression to be classified as being held.

Earlier this week, the Ministry of Forests expanded its open burning bans for the Kamloops Fire Centre, which includes the Okanagan.

The ban, which started Wednesday, applies to Category 2 and 3 fires, but does not apply to small campfires.

The ministry said the ban will remain in effect until Oct. 15, or until the order is rescinded, and is being enacted to help prevent human-caused wildfires.

As of Friday at noon, BC Wildfire said there were seven wildfires throughout the province, with the Mathew Creek fire being the biggest. The rest were under 1.5 hectares.

As this hot and dry weather lingers, please be alert and report signs of wildfire by dialling 1 (800) 663-5555 or *5555 on your cellphone. Always practise safe, responsible fire use. Take extra precautions to help minimize the number of human-caused wildfires. https://t.co/JLzk3XCN3T — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) July 31, 2020