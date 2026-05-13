Batten down the hatches: 100 km/h winds, rain — or snow — to sweep across Alberta

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Heads up, Alberta: a dramatic shift in weather is on the way.

A special weather statement due to the impending Alberta clipper has been issued for a swath of the province, from just north of Edmonton stretching southeast to the U.S. border and into southern and central Saskatchewan.

Large communities included in the warning include Edmonton, Mayerthorpe, Drayton Valley, Red Deer, Wetaskiwin, Lloydminster, Drumheller, Brooks, Medicine Hat and the surrounding rural areas.

A strong, low-pressure spring storm is set to arrive on Thursday, but conditions will begin to change leading up to it on Wednesday.

“Initially, it will be spotty showers and possible thunderstorms through the afternoon from the mountains travelling northeast,” Global Edmonton weather specialist Phil Darlington said.

Rain is expected to ramp up overnight in the Edmonton area.

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“The rain is forecasted to carry through the night and taper off through Thursday morning into the afternoon; some lingering rain will stick through Friday and Saturday,” Darlington said.

Strong, potentially damaging winds are expected across Alberta on Thursday, starting early in the morning.

Gusts of 80 to 100 kilometres per hour are expected through parts of central and southern Alberta, Environment Canada said, with winds weakening later Thursday evening.

“As the low moves east, it will be followed by cold air, which will change some of the rain over to snow,” Darlington said.

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“The cold air will lead to below-average temperatures for a few days, including Saturday and Sunday, with Victoria Day coming in closer to an average high.”

1:49 Alberta windstorm leaves path of destruction

Environment Canada said upwards of 30 millimetres of precipitation is possible by Friday morning in some areas.

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“Edmonton will likely see winds in the range of 40 to 80 km/h and less than 30 mm of rain,” Darlington said.

Damage to roofs, fences, branches or soft shelters is likely, so those who have begun getting their yards ready for summer may want to tie down or bring indoors any plants and items that could be blown away or damaged.

The special weather statement also advised residents to prepare for possible disruptions to transportation, services and utilities.

Driving conditions during the high winds and rain will likely be very difficult. High-sided vehicles, such as semi-tractor trailers, could be overturned by the wind.

It’s been a dry few weeks in Alberta, where the wildfire risk in many areas is high to extreme, and Darlington pointed out that the rain is needed.

“Of note is how dry May has been for parts of Alberta so far. Edmonton, for example, typically receives an average 44.2 millimetres of precipitation for the month — 0.5 mm has fallen so far,” he said.

A similar weather system battered Alberta two months ago at the beginning of March, when wind gusts of 80 to 120 km/h downed trees and power lines, tipped sheds and ripped sections of roofs from buildings. The school in Swan Hills, Alta., had to be closed because of extensive damage to the roof.

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2:04 High winds blow roof off school, wreak havoc across Alberta

All of southern and central Saskatchewan is also under a similar special weather statement for Thursday.

That province is expected to experience southerly winds gusting to 80 km/h, then widespread westerly winds of 70 km/h with sustained gusting to 110 km/h. Saskatchewan is also expecting 20 to 40 mm of precipitation by Friday night.