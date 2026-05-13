Winds up to 110 km/h forecast for Regina, Saskatoon: Environment Canada

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People in Regina and Saskatoon may need to hold onto their hats in the coming days as wind gusts reaching highway speeds are on the forecast for both cities, Environment Canada says.

The spring storm is described as “major” by the weather agency, which issued special weather statements.

It expects sustained winds as fast as 110 km/h in central and southern Saskatchewan. The storm will begin on Wednesday evening and will worsen throughout Thursday and Friday during the day. The winds are expected to temporarily taper on Thursday night.

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“In addition to the severe winds, potentially significant rain will fall over southwestern and west-central areas of the province, with 20 to 40 mm of precipitation expected by Friday night,” Environment Canada wrote in the special weather statements for Regina and Saskatoon.

Storms in southeast and east-central communities will be less severe, but heavy rainfall is possible, it continued.

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During the windstorm, gusts will range from 70 km/h to 110 km/h, which brings the potential for debris, rocks and other projectiles to cause damage, according to the federal weather tracker.

“Damage to roofs, fences, branches or soft shelters is likely. Prepare for some disruptions to transportation, services, and utilities,” it cautioned.

In drier, dustier parts of the southern Prairie cities, Environment Canada says the wind could blow dirt and reduce visibility for drivers.

“Driving conditions will likely be very difficult. High-sided vehicles could be overturned by the wind. Secure loose objects,” it said, adding pedestrians should keep their heads up and be aware of flying or falling objects.

An intense low that was said to be driving the storm began brewing in Alberta on Wednesday morning.