More than a dozen people displaced after fire tears through Calgary apartment building

Approximately 20 people were left without a roof over their heads after a large fire engulfed part of a three-storey apartment building in Calgary on Saturday.

Fire crews responded to the blaze on Kensington Road just after 6 p.m.

About 30 firefighters responded, aggressively attacking the fire from the outside before entering the building and dousing the remaining hot spots from within, officials said.

According to the Calgary Fire Department’s Central District Chief Innes Fraser, all occupants of the building self-evacuated but some pets had to be rescued.

The aftermath of the Kensington apartment fire in Calgary on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, one day after the blaze.

Fraser said it appears the fire started outside of the building on a deck.

“It did get called in initially as a deck fire or a barbeque fire. The marks on the wall indicate that would be it but I don’t want to jump to any conclusions. We’ll let the investigators do their work,” he said.

“With the warm weather, people are out barbecuing and they’re forgetting some things they wouldn’t normally forget. So I want to remind everyone to be careful when using a barbecue or a firepit.

“Everybody should have a fire extinguisher handy in their home at all times.” Tweet This

Crews responded to a Kensington apartment building fire in Calgary on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020.

Jacob Whitford-Bender lives on the second floor of the building and said the fire spread quickly.

“People started running up and down the stairs saying, ‘There’s a fire. Get out as fast as possible,’ like shouting that. Even then you couldn’t really smell or feel the heat or anything,” he said.

“A few seconds after that, you could start to see the smoke… Thirty seconds after that the kitchen was oppressively hot and that just permeated the entire apartment.”

Crews responded to a Kensington apartment building fire in Calgary on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020.

Fraser said occupants would not be able to get back inside the building Saturday night.

Fire investigators remained on scene on Sunday.

Crews responded to other fires Saturday in Falconridge, Prestwick and Sandstone. ​None had injuries, the CFD said.

Crews responded to a Kensington apartment building fire in Calgary on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020.