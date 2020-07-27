2 people displaced by fire at downtown Calgary apartment building

Send this page to someone via email

Residents at an apartment complex in downtown Calgary were forced from their suites on Sunday evening after a fire broke out.

Firefighters responded to the 1300 block of 13 Avenue Southwest at around 6:30 p.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls about smoke and flames coming from the top floor of the building.

“Crews arrived and found smoke coming from two windows on the sixth floor,” Battalion Chief Alistair Robin said. “Once inside the two-bedroom apartment, they found a fire just outside the bedroom closet.”

Firefighters were forced to trim branches of some of the large trees that line the street in order to extend the ladder on an aerial truck.

“The reason we did that was so we could provide a second means of egress for both residents and firefighters,” Robin said.

Robin said crews were able to extinguish the fire before it spread to any neighbouring apartment suites.

Two residents who live in the suite where the fire originated were able to get out safely with their dog.

Paramedics assessed the pair at the scene and took them to hospital for precautionary measures, the fire department said.

Robin said the suite is “severely damaged” from the fire and won’t be able to be reoccupied for some time.

Other residents living in the complex were allowed back in their apartments after the building was cleared of smoke.

No other injuries reported.

