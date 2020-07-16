1 man dead after blaze at Bridgeland home: Calgary Fire Department

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) says one person is dead following a house fire in the community of Bridgeland on Wednesday.

Firefighters were called to a two-storey home in the 100 block of 9A Street Northeast for reports of a house fire just before midnight.

According to the CFD, when firefighters arrived at the building, they were met with heavy smoke and found a resident at the rear of the home who told them two people were missing.

Read more: Arson investigators probe southwest Calgary apartment fire that injured 2

“An immediate fire attack was started on the main floor of the home as well as a primary search for the missing residents,” a news release explained. “Crews quickly gained control of the fire, and found and removed one male resident from the second floor.”

Story continues below advertisement

Officials said the man, in his early 30s, was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition but succumbed to his injuries.

The fire department said the resident who met firefighters outside the home when they arrived was taken to hospital for concerns over potential smoke inhalation.

Read more: Fire breaks out at home under construction in north Calgary

As firefighters continued to battle the blaze, the fire department said a second man was found in the garage at the rear of the home. Police said the man, who was uninjured, was believed to be in his late 30s or early 40s.

“This was a known address to Calgary Police Services (CPS) who were on scene assisting with scene safety and the safety of other area residents,” the fire department said.

Police said the home is believed to be some sort of rooming house and is owned by a company in B.C.

Damage to the home is extensive.

The fire department is working with a CPS arson investigator to determine the cause of the fire.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with photos, video or information about this fire, especially before the arrival of fire crews, is asked to email them to piofire@calgary.ca.

Damage to a home that caught fire in the community of Bridgeland on July 15 is extensive, according to the Calgary Fire Department. Global News / Matthew Conrod