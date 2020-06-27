Menu

Fire

Crews respond to reports of explosions, garage fire in Calgary southeast community

By Adam MacVicar Global News
Posted June 27, 2020 8:56 am
The cause of the fire is under investigation, and there were no injuries on scene. . Global News

Residents in a southeast Calgary community are back in their homes after an early morning garage fire.

Fire crews responded to reports of a fire and explosions at a detached garage in the 300 block of Whitney Crescent in the southeast community of Willow Park around 3:20 a.m. Saturday.

“On arrival, crews encountered heavy smoke and a detached rear garage that was fully involved in fire,” a CFD media release said.

According to fire officials, neighbours in the area reported hearing explosions and the sound of bullets going off in the garage.

Read more: 3 residents, pet snake safe after garage fire in northwest Calgary community

CFD said crews on scene confirmed there were batteries, ammunition and propane cylinders in the detached garage.

The fire was contained to the structure, and is under control, CFD said.

Homes near the garage were evacuated as a precaution, and there were no injuries on scene.  A vehicle in the affected garage was damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and crews are expected to stay on scene for the next several hours.

