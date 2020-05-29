Menu

Canada

Calgary seniors’ centre resident injured in suspicious fire dies, homicide investigation launched

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted May 29, 2020 1:49 pm
Suspicious fire Wentworth Manor under investigation by Calgary police
Calgary police are investigating a suspicious fire at a seniors’ centre. Doug Vaessen has details.

Calgary police say a elderly man who was critically injured in a fire at a seniors’ centre last month has died, prompting a homicide investigation.

The fire at Wentworth Manor in the community of Christie Park started just before 1:30 a.m. on Monday, April 27.

READ MORE: Suspicious fire at Calgary seniors centre leaves man in life-threatening condition: police

At the time, the Calgary Fire Department said the blaze appeared to have started inside a closet in the retirement facility’s dementia wing.

Police said a man in his 80s was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, but died in hospital on Wednesday as a result of his injuries.

READ MORE: Alberta downgrades fire ban due to ‘great work’ of wildfire crews, favourable weather

Due to the suspicious nature of the fire, police said it was being investigated as arson.

Just a few hours later, officials with the Calgary Police Service announced a man in his 70s who lived at the seniors’ facility had been charged with arson.

READ MORE: 9 people displaced after Thorncliffe house blaze: Calgary Fire Department

On Friday, police said because the victim had passed away, additional charges “may be pending” dependant upon the homicide investigation.

“The suspect suffers from a mental health condition and the man’s identity is not being released,” police explained.

