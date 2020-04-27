Suspicious fire at Calgary seniors centre leaves man in life-threatening condition: police

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are investigating a fire at a seniors centre in the community of Christie Park on Monday that sent one man to hospital.

Firefighters were called to Wentworth Manor at 5717 14 Ave. S.W. at about 1:20 a.m.

Wentworth Manor is located at 5717 14 Ave. S.W. Global News

According to the Calgary Fire Department (CFD), the fire started inside a closet in the retirement facility’s dementia wing and forced firefighters to evacuate an entire floor.

Story continues below advertisement

Calgary police said one man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition as a result of the fire.

In a Monday news release, the Calgary Police Service said its arson and homicide units are investigating the fire due to its “suspicious nature.”

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call Calgary Police Service non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

According to the Wentworth Manor website, the facility is home to 214 residents.