9 people displaced after Thorncliffe house blaze: Calgary Fire Department

Nine people escaped a kitchen fire that extended into the attic of a Thorncliffe home before firefighters arrived on Friday, according to the Calgary Fire Department.

After 8 p.m., crews responded to a 911 call about the fire in the 6100 block of Centre Street N.

“Fire crews were met with visible smoke seeping from the attic of the home,” the CFD said. Tweet This

The evacuees were displaced for the evening, the CFD said.

“Calgary Transit provided a bus for shelter while Red Cross assisted to provide alternate housing arrangements,” the CFD said.

Nine people escaped a house fire in Calgary’s Thorncliffe neighbourhood on Friday, May 22, 2020. Global News

ATCO and ENMAX shut down utilities to the building while police controlled traffic along Centre Street N., the CFD said.

The cause is under investigation.