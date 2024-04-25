Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Winnipeg crews respond to football field-sized wildland fire in Transcona

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted April 25, 2024 5:26 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Manitoba officials brace for potential record-breaking wildfire season'
Manitoba officials brace for potential record-breaking wildfire season
WATCH: Manitoba wildfire officials are preparing for what could be one of their busiest wildfire seasons to date. Marney Blunt takes us inside the provincial wildfire centre – Apr 11, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) is warning about wildland fires after extinguishing one the size of a football field in the Transcona Bioreserve Loop area. No one was hurt.

The blaze started Thursday afternoon, WFPS said. When firefighters arrived, a drone was used to find hotspots, and specialized equipment was used to extinguish the blaze.

It was an hour before the flames were declared under control, crews said.

In the midst of a “dry and windy spring,” WFPS said there are some additional steps that should be taken to reduce the risk of fires like this in the city — to which firefighters said they respond to 200 of in a typical year.

That number jumps when it’s dry outside.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“Until it greens up or we get some significant rain, there is an increased risk for grass and wildland fires, particularly when we have high winds,” said Scott Wilkinson, deputy chief of fire rescue operations and training.

Story continues below advertisement

WFPS said fires cannot be started, even with a proper permit, if winds or gusts breach 25 km/h.

“Almost all wildland fires are a result of human activity. We are asking residents to be cautious and take steps to prevent these fires. It’s also important for property owners near wildland areas to properly maintain their yards to reduce their risks,” Wilkinson said.

Fire crews recommended thinning and pruning plants, removing trees, and cleaning up brush, leaves, grass and debris to protect property.

Avoiding having flammable plants, watering them, storing firewood at least 10 meters away from buildings, and keeping firepits in an open area away from overhanging trees are also encouraged.

Trending Now

When out in the wild, crews say to burn dry and untreated wood, only use approved outdoor fire areas, always have something on hand to put out a blaze, and don’t throw away cigarette butts into any kind of vegetation or from car windows.

More information can be found at winnipeg.ca/wildlandfires.

Click to play video: 'RM of Tache wildfire update'
RM of Tache wildfire update
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices