Winnipeg crews respond to football field-sized wildland fire in Transcona

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) is warning about wildland fires after extinguishing one the size of a football field in the Transcona Bioreserve Loop area. No one was hurt.

The blaze started Thursday afternoon, WFPS said. When firefighters arrived, a drone was used to find hotspots, and specialized equipment was used to extinguish the blaze.

It was an hour before the flames were declared under control, crews said.

In the midst of a “dry and windy spring,” WFPS said there are some additional steps that should be taken to reduce the risk of fires like this in the city — to which firefighters said they respond to 200 of in a typical year.

That number jumps when it’s dry outside.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“Until it greens up or we get some significant rain, there is an increased risk for grass and wildland fires, particularly when we have high winds,” said Scott Wilkinson, deputy chief of fire rescue operations and training.

Story continues below advertisement

WFPS said fires cannot be started, even with a proper permit, if winds or gusts breach 25 km/h.

“Almost all wildland fires are a result of human activity. We are asking residents to be cautious and take steps to prevent these fires. It’s also important for property owners near wildland areas to properly maintain their yards to reduce their risks,” Wilkinson said.

Fire crews recommended thinning and pruning plants, removing trees, and cleaning up brush, leaves, grass and debris to protect property.

Avoiding having flammable plants, watering them, storing firewood at least 10 meters away from buildings, and keeping firepits in an open area away from overhanging trees are also encouraged.

When out in the wild, crews say to burn dry and untreated wood, only use approved outdoor fire areas, always have something on hand to put out a blaze, and don’t throw away cigarette butts into any kind of vegetation or from car windows.

More information can be found at winnipeg.ca/wildlandfires.