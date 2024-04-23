New modular fire station, more firefighters on the way for southwest Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

Construction on a new, local fire hall in southwest Winnipeg is set to begin.

The new facility, located on Eaglewood Drive in the Prairie Pointe neighbourhood, will serve that community as well as neighbouring Bridgwater and the Perimeter highway, and can also be of help to nearby rural municipalities.

As a modular station, it’s intended to remain in place until the completion of a permanent station at Bison Drive and Ruth Crossing, slated for 2026. Once that’s complete, the modular station can be taken down and repurposed for other locations as needed.

In an effort to make sure fire crews can get to area emergencies faster, the new station will house a fire engine and fire crew, plus an ambulance and paramedics.

“As our city grows, it’s crucial we adapt to meet the needs of our new neighbourhoods,” Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham said Tuesday.

“This interim modular station in Waverley West demonstrates our commitment to delivering essential services efficiently, ensuring the safety and well-being of all Winnipeggers.”

Premier Wab Kinew said Tuesday that the province is also supporting the new development with $3.4 million to be used toward hiring 40 new firefighters.

“Waverley is a growing community and as more and more families choose to make their home here, we’re investing in the front-line services they need,” Kinew said in a statement.

“Whether you’re having a medical emergency or dealing with the devastation of a house fire, you should be confident that there will be a fire paramedic near you who can get you and your family help when you need it.”

