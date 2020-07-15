Menu

Arson investigators probe southwest Calgary apartment fire that injured 2

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted July 15, 2020 4:36 pm
Two were injured in an apartment fire in southwest Calgary on Wednesday.
Two were injured in an apartment fire in southwest Calgary on Wednesday. Jerry Favero/Global News

An apartment fire in southwest Calgary on Wednesday morning is considered suspicious, and arson investigators are probing the cause.

Firefighters were called to the blaze in the 7300 block of 4A Street S.W. at about 11 a.m.

Read more: Fire breaks out at home under construction in north Calgary

It’s believed the fire started in one of the apartment building’s suites and and spread into the hallway or stairwell.

Two people, believed to be residents of the building, suffered burns in the blaze; one superficial and one significant.

According to EMS, a man was assessed at the scene by paramedics, and another was taken to hospital in stable, non-life-threatening condition.

Read more: Fire crews fight early morning blaze in Calgary’s Bridgeland neighbourhood

The arson unit has been called to investigate the fire, the Calgary Fire Department said.

