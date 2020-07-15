Arson investigators probe southwest Calgary apartment fire that injured 2

Send this page to someone via email

An apartment fire in southwest Calgary on Wednesday morning is considered suspicious, and arson investigators are probing the cause.

Firefighters were called to the blaze in the 7300 block of 4A Street S.W. at about 11 a.m.

It’s believed the fire started in one of the apartment building’s suites and and spread into the hallway or stairwell.

Two people, believed to be residents of the building, suffered burns in the blaze; one superficial and one significant.

Two were injured in an apartment fire in southwest Calgary on Wednesday. Jerry Favero/Global News

According to EMS, a man was assessed at the scene by paramedics, and another was taken to hospital in stable, non-life-threatening condition.

The arson unit has been called to investigate the fire, the Calgary Fire Department said.