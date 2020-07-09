Fire breaks out at home under construction in north Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Investigators are working to determine what caused a fire at a home under construction in Calgary’s north end on Wednesday.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 100 block of Howse Road Northeast at around 10:30 p.m.

Arriving crews found smoke and flames coming from the two-storey home.

The Calgary Fire Department said crews had to battle the blaze from outside of the house because of structural damage the fire had caused inside the home.

It’s the second time in a week that Calgary firefighters have responded to a fire at a home under construction.

Crews were called to Drury Avenue Northeast in the community of Bridgeland on Monday after a fire ripped through a house, causing extensive damage.

