Canada

Fire breaks out at home under construction in north Calgary

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted July 9, 2020 8:13 am
Calgary firefighters battle a blaze at a home under construction in the 100 block of Howse Road Northeast on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
Calgary firefighters battle a blaze at a home under construction in the 100 block of Howse Road Northeast on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Global News

Investigators are working to determine what caused a fire at a home under construction in Calgary’s north end on Wednesday.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 100 block of Howse Road Northeast at around 10:30 p.m.

Arriving crews found smoke and flames coming from the two-storey home.

Read more: Fire crews fight early morning blaze in Calgary’s Bridgeland neighbourhood

The Calgary Fire Department said crews had to battle the blaze from outside of the house because of structural damage the fire had caused inside the home.

It’s the second time in a week that Calgary firefighters have responded to a fire at a home under construction.

Crews were called to Drury Avenue Northeast in the community of Bridgeland on Monday after a fire ripped through a house, causing extensive damage.

