Ontario woman dies from injuries after major fire, police take over investigation

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A woman injured in a fire in London, Ont., last week has died of her injuries as police say they’re taking over the investigation into the blaze.

Members of the London Fire Department responded to a fire at 745 Dundas St. on Friday at approximately 9:45 a.m. for a working structure fire.

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After establishing ventilation, crews began searching the building, the fire department said in a social media post.

London police and the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office also attended to investigate the fire.

Three people were transported to hospital by paramedic services with critical injuries, according to a news release from police.

On Monday, police said one of the victims, a 29-year-old London woman, had died from her injuries. The police service said the investigation has now been reassigned to members of its major crime section.

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The damage from the fire is estimated at $500,000.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.