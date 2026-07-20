Halifax cyclist dies after collision with vehicle door, driver ticketed

Halifax police say a cyclist who collided with the open door of a pickup truck has died from his injuries, and the driver of the vehicle has been ticketed.
Halifax Regional Police say the collision happened on Friday at around 1:15 p.m. in the 3600-block of Strawberry Hill Street.
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“It was reported that the driver of a pickup truck opened the vehicle’s door into the path of a cyclist travelling on Strawberry Hill Street,” police said in a Monday release.
“The cyclist, a 71-year-old man, was treated on scene by Emergency Health Services and was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. While in hospital, the man succumbed to his injuries.”
Police say the driver was issued a summary offence ticket.
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