Fire crews fight early morning blaze in Calgary’s Bridgeland neighbourhood

Residents of two neighbouring homes were evacuated early Monday morning as a fire ripped through a vacant house in Calgary’s Bridgeland neighbourhood.

Firefighters were called to the home, which was under construction, shortly after 3 a.m., and arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the building.

A second alarm was immediately called to bring more firefighters to the Drury Avenue Northeast home, the Calgary Fire Department said.

“Firefighters initiated an aggressive exterior attack using hand lines and two aerials provided elevated master streams,” the CFD said.

“Two adjacent homes suffered damage from the heat of the fire.”

No one was injured in the blaze, the fire department said, adding that the residents got themselves out of their homes before firefighters arrived.

ATCO, ENMAX, EMS and Calgary police were also on scene to help where needed.

Fire crews were still on the scene as of 6 a.m. monitoring for any fire extension and working to determine what caused the fire.

A home that was under construction in Bridgeland was severely damaged by fire early Monday morning. Matthew Conrod/Global News

Anyone with photos or video of the house fire, particularly before the fire crews got there, is asked to send them to the CFD at piofire@calgary.ca.

