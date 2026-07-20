Inflation cooled to 2.8% in June as gas prices fell, says StatCan

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


6 comments

  1. Ben
    July 20, 2026 at 10:34 am

    Poilievre said that getting rid of the carbon tax, which Carney did, would get rid of food inflation. Then Poilievre took credit when Carney got rid of it. I’m glad we have an educated man running the country instead of someone who quit his University studies in 2002.

  2. Dave
    July 20, 2026 at 9:47 am

    Lmao

  3. Jessica Brown
    July 20, 2026 at 9:32 am

    Canada has some of the highest food inflation in the G20. A total failure by Mark Carney. He isn’t delivering on his election promises

  4. Wayne
    July 20, 2026 at 9:27 am

    There are a couple major cost categories to consumers I never hear talked about. Annual property tax increases, and quarterly actual spending by all three levels of government !

  5. A commenter
    July 20, 2026 at 8:58 am

    How come the article doesn’t mention Ukraine’s terrorist-style attacks on Russian grain carrying ships as a (potential) cause of food price increases?

  6. St
    July 20, 2026 at 8:50 am

    Wait…. when the liberals introduced carbon taxes on top of gas prices, they told us that it would affect the cost of living and that conservatives hated Mother Earth. Now that gas prices have dropped, they claim credit for the positive economic effects.

    The question now (and always was) is: why are liberal voters so stupid?

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Inflation cooled to 2.8% in June as gas prices fell, says StatCan

By Ariel Rabinovitch Global News
Posted July 20, 2026 8:41 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Business Matters: Food inflation in Canada expected to remain elevated'
Business Matters: Food inflation in Canada expected to remain elevated
The cost of food could continue to rise faster than overall inflation according to the Bank of Canada, if the war in the Middle East continues to drive up fuel, fertilizer and agriculture costs and those are passed on to consumers. Jacqueline Hansen has that story and more in Business Matters for July 16, 2026.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Consumers paid less for gas at the pump in June compared to May, and that helped cool annual inflation to 2.8 per cent, according to Statistics Canada.

The agency released the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) Monday, which is the main gauge on inflation for Canadian consumers. The headline inflation figure was down from May’s year-over-year reading of 3.2 per cent.

Gas prices surged over the spring mostly because of conflict in the Middle East, but a tentative peace agreement between the United States and Iran took pressure off global oil prices over the course of June. Renewed hostilities between the nations have pushed prices at the pump higher again in recent weeks.

Taking gas prices out of the equation, Statistics Canada said inflation was unchanged at 2.2 per cent from May to June.

Story continues below advertisement
Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Inflation drops below 3% in June'
Inflation drops below 3% in June

Price hikes at the grocery store also eased to 3.9 per cent in June, down from 4.3 per cent in May.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

June also marked the 17th straight month that grocery price inflation increased more than the headline inflation reading.

Consumers saw prices for fresh fruit rise at a slower pace in June, driven by lower costs for grapes, the CPI report said. But price hikes accelerated for fresh or frozen chicken, some bakery goods and items from the freezer section, offsetting those slowdowns.

FIFA World Cup games in Toronto and Vancouver, meanwhile, saw costs for travel-related services like accommodation and rental cars surge in June. The cost of traveller accommodation was up around 20 per cent year-over-year in Ontario and British Columbia last month.

Air transportation costs also jumped 9.6 per cent annually, marking the biggest increase in more than three years. Statistics Canada said higher jet fuel costs and stronger demand for domestic travel drove the increase.

Story continues below advertisement

The Bank of Canada has kept its key interest rate steady at 2.25 per cent for six straight meetings as it seeks to keep the CPI within a target range of one and three per cent for year-over-year inflation.

At last week’s rate announcement, the central bank signaled that there were few signs that price pressures from the Iran war were spilling over into broader inflation.

– with files from The Canadian Press

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices