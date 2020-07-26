Calgary fire crews respond to back-to-back house fires on Saturday night

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary fire crews spent Saturday night battling back-to-back house fires in the northwest and southeast parts of the city.

The first call came in around 10 p.m. in the 3900 block of 12 Avenue S.E. in Forest Lawn with reports of smoke billowing from a detached single-family home.

“Crews quickly attacked the fire, first from the outside, and then moved to the interior with hose lines quickly bringing the fire under control,” a Calgary Fire Department (CFD) media release said. “Ladders were deployed to gain access to the roof area and ventilate smoke from the structure.”

According to fire officials, nobody was found inside the unoccupied, boarded-up home.

The fire was contained to the home, and its cause is under investigation.

Around 35 minutes later, crews responded to reports of a house fire at a multi-family home in the northwest community of Panorama.

When crews arrived on the scene in the 500 block of Panamount Boulevard N.W., fire officials said smoke was coming from inside the home.

“Crews were met by the occupants outside and smoke was showing from the structure,” a CFD media release said. “After gaining entry, fire crews located the fire in the kitchen area, and quickly brought it under control.”

Fire officials said there were no injuries and damage was limited to the kitchen area, with minor smoke damage to the adjacent unit.

All occupants inside the home were accounted for, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fire officials said they are reminding Calgarians that working smoke alarms save lives.