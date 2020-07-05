Menu

Canada

Fire leads to evacuation of apartment building in southeast Calgary Sunday

By Allison Bench Global News
Crews responded to a fire in southeast Calgary in the early morning hours of Sunday, July 5, 2020.
Crews responded to a fire in southeast Calgary in the early morning hours of Sunday, July 5, 2020. Global News

Residents of a southeast apartment building in Calgary’s Forest Lawn neighbourhood were evacuated due to a fire early Sunday morning.

The Calgary Fire Department was called to the building on the 1700 block of 42 Street around 6:15 a.m. due to a fire alarm.

Crews located a fire inside a single apartment unit in the building that they extinguished.

Read more: Crews respond to reports of explosions, garage fire in Calgary southeast community

All occupants of the building were able to safely get out without injury, and damage was confined to the suite where it originated, according to the CFD.

One cat died in the apartment where the fire started.

Fire crews remained on scene Sunday morning, working to get smoke out of the interior of the building. Calgary Police Service and AHS were also on scene. ATCO and Enmax were called to assist with utilities.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

