Fire leads to evacuation of apartment building in southeast Calgary Sunday

Residents of a southeast apartment building in Calgary’s Forest Lawn neighbourhood were evacuated due to a fire early Sunday morning.

The Calgary Fire Department was called to the building on the 1700 block of 42 Street around 6:15 a.m. due to a fire alarm.

Crews located a fire inside a single apartment unit in the building that they extinguished.

All occupants of the building were able to safely get out without injury, and damage was confined to the suite where it originated, according to the CFD.

One cat died in the apartment where the fire started.

Fire crews remained on scene Sunday morning, working to get smoke out of the interior of the building. Calgary Police Service and AHS were also on scene. ATCO and Enmax were called to assist with utilities.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.