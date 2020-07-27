Menu

Health

6 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, 4 of which are in Bradford

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 27, 2020 2:47 pm
People under the age of 40 make up the majority of new Ontario COVID-19 cases
As much of Ontario enters Stage 3 of the province’s reopening plan, people under the age of 40 are making up the majority of new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has confirmed six new novel coronavirus cases since Friday, bringing the local total number of cases to 652, including 36 deaths.

Four of the new cases are in Bradford, Ont., while the two of the new cases are in Clearview and Severn, Ont.

Two new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total now at 647

Two of the Bradford cases involve boys aged 17 or under. One involves a woman between the ages of 35 and 44, while another involves a woman between the ages of 45 and 64.

The Severn case involves a woman between 18 and 34, while the Clearview case involves a man between 45 and 64.

Two of the new cases are community-acquired, while two are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case. The source of infection for the rest of the cases is still under investigation.

Toronto COVID-19 survivor shares story of survival and recovery
Toronto COVID-19 survivor shares story of survival and recovery

Of the health unit’s 652 total cases, 582 people have recovered, while four remain in hospital. About 24 per cent of the health unit’s cases have been related to local institutional outbreaks.

Trending Stories

Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates

There have been 17 total coronavirus outbreaks in the Simcoe Muskoka region, with nine at long-term care facilities, three at workplaces, four at retirement homes and one at a congregate setting.

Ontario reports 119 new coronavirus cases, 64% are among those under 40

According to the health unit, most of its coronavirus cases are from the Barrie and South Simcoe areas.

On Monday, Ontario reported 119 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 38,799, including 2,764 deaths.

Coronavirus: Ontario to provide update on when Toronto, Windsor-Essex and Peel will enter Stage 3 on Wednesday
