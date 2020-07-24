Two new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total now at 647

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed two new novel coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the local total number of cases to 647, including 36 deaths.

The new cases are in Midland and Severn, Ont., involving people ranging in age between 18 and 34.

The Midland case is community-acquired, while the Severn case is outbreak-related.

On Wednesday, there was a COVID-19 outbreak declared at Georgian Residences, a retirement home in Penetanguishene, Ont.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

So far, there have been 17 total coronavirus outbreaks in the Simcoe Muskoka region, with nine at long-term care facilities, three at workplaces, four at retirement homes and one at a congregate setting.

Story continues below advertisement

Of the health unit’s 647 total cases, 573 have recovered, while five people remain in hospital.

According to the health unit, most of its coronavirus cases are from the Barrie and South Simcoe areas.

On Friday, Ontario reported 195 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 38,405, including 2,758 deaths.