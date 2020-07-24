Menu

Health

Two new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total now at 647

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 24, 2020 2:06 pm
Coronavirus: Ford says Ontario has ‘come a long way’ in fixing long-term care
Ontario Premier Doug Ford was asked about a call by unions to end for-profit long-term care homes with Ford noting that the province had "come a long way" with investment in the system and will continue to look at everything to improve it.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed two new novel coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the local total number of cases to 647, including 36 deaths.

The new cases are in Midland and Severn, Ont., involving people ranging in age between 18 and 34.

Read more: 6 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total at 645

The Midland case is community-acquired, while the Severn case is outbreak-related.

On Wednesday, there was a COVID-19 outbreak declared at Georgian Residences, a retirement home in Penetanguishene, Ont.

So far, there have been 17 total coronavirus outbreaks in the Simcoe Muskoka region, with nine at long-term care facilities, three at workplaces, four at retirement homes and one at a congregate setting.

Read more: Barrie prohibits tents, BBQs at waterfront beaches, parks due to overcrowding concerns

Of the health unit’s 647 total cases, 573 have recovered, while five people remain in hospital.

According to the health unit, most of its coronavirus cases are from the Barrie and South Simcoe areas.

On Friday, Ontario reported 195 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 38,405, including 2,758 deaths.

Coronavirus: Ford backs call for additional rules for bars, indoor dining, fitness facilities
