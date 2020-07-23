Menu

Health

6 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total at 645

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 23, 2020 4:47 pm
Coronavirus: Ford backs call for additional rules for bars, indoor dining, fitness facilities
WATCH: Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Thursday said he supported a call by GTHA mayors for additional COVID-19 rules for bars, indoor dining and fitness facilities while noting that while some rules should vary depending on region.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed six new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the local total number of cases to 645, including 36 deaths.

The new cases are in Barrie, Bradford, Essa, Innisfil, Penetanguishene and Tay Township, Ont., involving people ranging in age between 18 and over 80.

Read more: Barrie prohibits tents, BBQs at waterfront beaches, parks due to overcrowding concerns

The Bradford case is community-acquired, while the source of infection for the rest of the new cases has been labelled as under investigation.

Of the Simcoe Muskoka health unit’s total cases, 566 people have recovered and five people remain in hospital. Of all cases, about 24 per cent have been related to local institutional outbreaks.

Read more: Ontario reports 103 new coronavirus cases, 0 deaths; total cases at 38,210

There have been COVID-19 outbreaks in nine long-term care facilities, three retirement homes and one congregate setting, as well as at three workplaces across the region.

According to the health unit, most of its coronavirus cases are from the Barrie and South Simcoe areas.

On Thursday, Ontario reported 103 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 38,210, including 2,755 deaths.

