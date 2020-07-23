6 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total at 645

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed six new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the local total number of cases to 645, including 36 deaths.

The new cases are in Barrie, Bradford, Essa, Innisfil, Penetanguishene and Tay Township, Ont., involving people ranging in age between 18 and over 80.

The Bradford case is community-acquired, while the source of infection for the rest of the new cases has been labelled as under investigation.

Of the Simcoe Muskoka health unit’s total cases, 566 people have recovered and five people remain in hospital. Of all cases, about 24 per cent have been related to local institutional outbreaks.

There have been COVID-19 outbreaks in nine long-term care facilities, three retirement homes and one congregate setting, as well as at three workplaces across the region.

According to the health unit, most of its coronavirus cases are from the Barrie and South Simcoe areas.

On Thursday, Ontario reported 103 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 38,210, including 2,755 deaths.