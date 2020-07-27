Ontario reports 119 new coronavirus cases, 64% are among those under 40

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 119 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 38,799.

“Locally, 30 of the province’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 16 of them reporting no new cases,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Twitter.

Forty cases were from Windsor-Essex, 28 from Ottawa, and 20 from Toronto.

Elliott said 76 of the new cases — or nearly 64 per cent — are among those under 40.

“Yesterday, Ontario processed nearly 25,000 #COVID19 tests,” Elliott added.

A total of 34,461 cases are considered resolved.

One new death was also announced on Monday, bringing the provincial death toll to 2,764.

The reported number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 is 82, with 30 in intensive care and 18 on a ventilator. However, officials said approximately 34 hospitals did not submit data for Saturday, as is often the case on the weekends.

“We anticipate that there may be an increase in the number of hospitalized patients when we have more complete reporting,” officials said.

The newly reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Sunday for Toronto, Ottawa and London and 4 p.m. for the rest of the province.

Here is a breakdown of Ontario’s cases by age and gender:

17,995 people are male

20,512 people are female

2,153 people are 19 and under

11,806 people are 20 to 39

11,705 people are 40 to 59

7,101 people are 60 to 79

6,027 people are 80 and over

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,844 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, the same as Sunday. There are currently 13 outbreaks in long-term care homes, an increase of one.

There are 16 active cases among long-term care residents and 43 among staff.

