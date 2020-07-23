Man expected to survive after shooting in East Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

One person is in hospital but expected to survive following a shooting in southeast Vancouver Wednesday night.

Vancouver police were called to East 53rd Avenue near Sophia Street just before 9:45 p.m.

Investigators say the victim remains in hospital and that no one has been arrested.

Police cordoned off a detached home, and officers could be seen scouring the alley for evidence.

Police are not releasing any additional details at this time.

The attack comes just over a week after 30-year-old Amin Shahin Shakur was shot and killed six blocks away at Main Street and East 48th Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

