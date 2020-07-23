Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man expected to survive after shooting in East Vancouver

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 23, 2020 2:36 pm
Police search for evidence following a shooting in southeast Vancouver on Wednesday.
Police search for evidence following a shooting in southeast Vancouver on Wednesday. Global News

One person is in hospital but expected to survive following a shooting in southeast Vancouver Wednesday night.

Vancouver police were called to East 53rd Avenue near Sophia Street just before 9:45 p.m.

Read more: 30-year-old man killed in South Vancouver shooting

Investigators say the victim remains in hospital and that no one has been arrested.

Police cordoned off a detached home, and officers could be seen scouring the alley for evidence.

Police are not releasing any additional details at this time.

Trending Stories

Read more: Dozens attend candlelight vigil to remember 30-year-old Vancouver shooting victim

Story continues below advertisement

The attack comes just over a week after 30-year-old Amin Shahin Shakur was shot and killed six blocks away at Main Street and East 48th Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

Vancouver police investigate fatal shooting at Main Street and 48th Avenue
Vancouver police investigate fatal shooting at Main Street and 48th Avenue
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeShootingvancouver policeVancouver shootingEast Vancouver shootingEast 53rd Avenue
Flyers
More weekly flyers