Candlelight vigil Thursday to remember Vancouver shooting victim

A candlelight vigil is set to be held Thursday night for the victim of a shooting in South Vancouver Monday night.
Thirty-year-old Amin Shahin Shakur was shot and killed near Main Street and East 48th Avenue just after 11:30 p.m. July 14.
The vigil is set to be held at King George Park in Richmond starting at 8 p.m.
Police say Shakur “does not have an extensive police history” but they do believe it was a targeted murder.
He was one of the owners of THC Canada and Dank Mart, a cannabis store and a convenience store.
Shakur’s death is Vancouver’s eighth homicide of the year.
