Crime

Candlelight vigil Thursday to remember Vancouver shooting victim

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 16, 2020 1:49 pm
30 year-old man identified as Vancouver’s 8th homicide victim of 2020
Amin Shahin Shakur, 30, was shot and killed near Main Street and East 48th Avenue just after 11:30 p.m. Monday.

A candlelight vigil is set to be held Thursday night for the victim of a shooting in South Vancouver Monday night.

Thirty-year-old Amin Shahin Shakur was shot and killed near Main Street and East 48th Avenue just after 11:30 p.m. July 14.

The vigil is set to be held at King George Park in Richmond starting at 8 p.m.

Trending Stories

Read more: 30-year-old man killed in South Vancouver shooting

Police say Shakur “does not have an extensive police history” but they do believe it was a targeted murder.

He was one of the owners of THC Canada and Dank Mart, a cannabis store and a convenience store.

Shakur’s death is Vancouver’s eighth homicide of the year.

