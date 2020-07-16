Candlelight vigil Thursday to remember Vancouver shooting victim

Send this page to someone via email

A candlelight vigil is set to be held Thursday night for the victim of a shooting in South Vancouver Monday night.

Thirty-year-old Amin Shahin Shakur was shot and killed near Main Street and East 48th Avenue just after 11:30 p.m. July 14.

The vigil is set to be held at King George Park in Richmond starting at 8 p.m.

Police say Shakur “does not have an extensive police history” but they do believe it was a targeted murder.

He was one of the owners of THC Canada and Dank Mart, a cannabis store and a convenience store.

Shakur’s death is Vancouver’s eighth homicide of the year.

