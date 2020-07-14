Menu

Canada

One person dead after incident in Vancouver, police investigating

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 14, 2020 12:13 pm
The B.C. Coroners Service has confirmed one person died.
The B.C. Coroners Service has confirmed one person died. File Photo

Vancouver police are on Main Street near 48 Avenue on Tuesday morning after a person reportedly died at the scene.

The B.C. Coroners Service confirms one person has died, but police have not released more details at this time.

Read more: Vancouver man arrested in Harrison Hot Springs for double homicide

Two businesses, THC Canada and Dank Mart, are behind police tape, and officers have removed a grey van from the alley behind the shops.

A white car is also surrounded by evidence markers.

More to come.

