Crime

Vancouver man arrested in Harrison Hot Springs for double homicide

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 9, 2020 12:30 pm
Vancouver police look for ‘vehicle of interest’ in double homicide
Vancouver police are asking for the public's help in finding a 'vehicle of interest' that might have been involved in a double homicide in east Vancouver. Catherine Urquhart reports.

Police say a man has been arrested in connection with a double homicide in East Vancouver on Tuesday.

Joseph Holland, 43, of Vancouver, was arrested Wednesday night in Harrison Hot Springs by the RCMP’s Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team, with assistance from Chilliwack and Agazzi RCMP and the VPD’s Emergency Response Team.

He has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

Two men were found shot in an East Vancouver home near Commercial Drive and East 11th Avenue early Tuesday morning.

The victims have been identified as 72-year-old Dennis Wragg and 68-year-old Paul Tonks. Both are from Vancouver.

Two men found shot in East Vancouver double homicide, police say

Police identified a vehicle of interest following the discovery of the men in the home. That vehicle was recovered in Chilliwack on Wednesday.

These two homicides are Vancouver’s sixth and seventh homicides of 2020.

Police say Holland remains in custody.

