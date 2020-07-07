Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Two men found shot dead in East Vancouver home, police say

By Amy Judd Global News
Vancouver police have been at a home in East Vancouver since just after midnight Tuesday.
Vancouver police have been at a home in East Vancouver since just after midnight Tuesday. Getty Images

Police confirm they are investigating a double homicide Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to a home near Commercial Drive and East 11 Avenue just before 12:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they found two men had been shot and killed inside the home.

The 1700-block of East 11 Avenue remains behind police tape.

Trending Stories

Read more: Vancouver man charged with second-degree murder in Canada Day stabbing

Vancouver police detectives are on scene and police say the investigation is in its early stages.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

This is the city’s sixth and seventh homicides of 2020.

Story continues below advertisement

– More to come

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
vancouver policeVancouver crimeVancouver homicideCrime Scenevancouver police investigationVancouver double homicideVancouver police tapeVancouver police Tuesday
Flyers
More weekly flyers