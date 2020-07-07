Two men found shot dead in East Vancouver home, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Police confirm they are investigating a double homicide Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to a home near Commercial Drive and East 11 Avenue just before 12:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they found two men had been shot and killed inside the home.

The 1700-block of East 11 Avenue remains behind police tape.

Vancouver police detectives are on scene and police say the investigation is in its early stages.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

This is the city’s sixth and seventh homicides of 2020.

– More to come