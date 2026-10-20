Justice minister orders review of decades-old unsolved murder investigation in P.E.I.

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The provincial justice minister in P.E.I. has ordered a review of the investigation into a decades-old unsolved murder case after charges were withdrawn last week.

Crown prosecutors in the province withdrew charges against Todd Joseph Gallant after Charlottetown police lost crucial evidence, including a knife that would have been used as an exhibit in court.

Police charged Gallant with first-degree murder and interfering with human remains in 2024 following an investigation into the 1988 killing of teacher Byron Carr.

The allegations against Gallant were not tested in court.

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Darren MacDougall, Charlottetown’s interim chief of police, blamed a lack of consistent “property management systems” for the missing evidence.

Carr was 36 when he was strangled and stabbed in his Charlottetown home by someone who left a handwritten note on a wall that read, “I will kill again.”

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Bloyce Thompson, the justice minister, has directed the Office of the Police Commissioner to appoint a third party to conduct the review.

“This is a troubling situation for all those involved, particularly the friends and family of the late Mr. Carr,” the minister said in a statement. “The community deserves answers, and we need to ensure public confidence in our justice system.”