Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: No new cases for Peterborough area for 31 straight days

By Greg Davis Global News
Peterborough Public Health reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday.
Peterborough Public Health reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday. Getty Images

Tuesday marked 31 days without a new case of the novel coronavirus, Peterborough Public Health reported.

The update comes after the health unit announced Monday morning that wearing masks inside public places will be mandatory beginning on Aug. 1

Read more: Coronavirus: Mandatory face mask policy for Peterborough area to begin Aug. 1

The last reported new case of the virus was on June 20 in the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

That’s a streak of 31 consecutive days.

Of the health unit’s 95 coronavirus cases, 93 have been resolved with two deaths reported due to COVID-19 complications.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

As of Tuesday’s update, more than 20,300 people have been tested for the virus.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

A weekday drive-thru testing clinic at the Kinsmen Civic Centre in Peterborough will continue weekly until further notice. No appointment is necessary.

Testing on the weekend is held at the COVID-19 assessment centre at Peterborough Regional Health Centre. Call 705-876-5086 to book an appointment.

Coronavirus: Ford pleads with young people to follow health guidelines as uptick in cases rise
Coronavirus: Ford pleads with young people to follow health guidelines as uptick in cases rise
Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Peterborough CountyPeterborough Public HealthPeterborough coronavirusCurve LakeHiawatha First NationPeterborough COVID
Flyers
More weekly flyers